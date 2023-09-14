One person was taken to a hospital as crews battled an apartment fire in Marina del Rey Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 2:50 p.m. at 4600 Via Marina and was soon upgraded to a 3rd-alarm, fire officials said.

Heavy smoke and fire was seen on the roof as firefighters worked to quell the flames, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene and more than 100 firefighters are battling the blaze.

