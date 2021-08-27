Crews battle fire at two-story church in downtown L.A.

A greater alarm structure fire broke out at a two story church near downtown Los Angeles Friday evening. (KTLA)

Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out at Christian Light Baptist Church in downtown Los Angeles Friday evening.

About 95 firefighters were responding to the structure fire at an unoccupied and apparently vacant two-story church, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

To ensure the safety of the public, all Metro Los Angeles A (Blue) Line light rail line services will be temporarily shut down along Washington Boulevard between Central Avenue and Hooper Avenue until emergency operations are complete, LAFD said.

Sky5 was over the scene around 8:40 p.m. as plumes of smoke could be seen engulfing the church.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details were immediately available.

