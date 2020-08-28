Crews extinguish fire at Valley Village apartment building; 1 dog, 1 cat perished

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fierce blaze that broke out at an apartment building in Valley Village Thursday night.

The flames were reported shortly after 10 p.m. at 5312 N. Radford Ave., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fire officials said it took about 30 minutes to put out the blaze.

Paramedics were seen treating one person at the scene, but authorities reported no injuries.

Two animals, however, one cat and one dog, perished inside the structure, according to the department.

An attic area was burning intensely, as firefighters on the roof worked to suppress the flames, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Officials initially said the building contained four units, but later revised the number to around seven.

Crews were also working to protect residents’ belongings from water damage amid the firefight, officials said.

About 75 firefighters responded to the blaze, according to the Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.