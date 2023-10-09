Los Angeles County fire crews were battling a commercial fire in Irwindale Monday morning.

The blaze was reported around 10:35 a.m. at 1418 E. Arrow Highway, according to the Fire Department.

The initial emergency call went out as a possible explosion, though that has not been confirmed, officials said.

Heavy smoke was visible from the blaze as Sky5 was overhead. By 11:30 a.m. much of the smoke had dissipated and flames were no longer visible.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.