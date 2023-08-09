Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were battling a small brush fire at Cahuenga Peak in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday, authorities announced.

Ground crews, along with air response teams, responded to the fire located in “remote and rugged terrain northwest of Mt. Lee,” at around 5:30 p.m., LAFD said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed white smoke billowing from the remote ridge as firefighting helicopters doused the area with water.

LAFD ground and response crews battle a small brush fire in the Hollywood Hills on Aug. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries. It is unclear how the brush fire, which was less than a quarter acre, got started.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.