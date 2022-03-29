A large fire burning in a commercial building in Pacoima drew a heavy response by Los Angeles firefighters Tuesday night.

The fire was first reported around 9:10 p.m. at a commercial building located at 13281 W. Van Nuys Blvd.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found large flames and smoke billowing from the structure.

The fire spread to at least two commercial units and destroyed a portion of one’s roof, officials said.

Firefighters initially entered the building to battle the blaze from inside but had to empty the building briefly as the fire grew in size.

Multiple fire engines responded to a commercial fire in Pacoima Tuesday night, March 29, 2022. (KTLA)

Crews continued to put water on the fire from the ground and atop nearby buildings until it was safe for firefighters to resume their offensive attack inside the building.

Early reports indicated there may have been someone trapped inside of the building as the fire broke out, LAFD said, but that person was located safe at the scene.

Firefighters remained on the roofs of other buildings to prevent the fire from jumping to nearby structures while additional firefighters began the process of minimizing smoke and water damage to adjacent businesses.

By 10 p.m. Tuesday night, no injuries had been reported.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid Van Nuys Boulevard between El Dorado and Telfair avenues due to emergency vehicles and equipment in the area.