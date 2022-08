Firefighters are battling a fire at a home in Hawthorne with “packrat” conditions, authorities said.

The fire in the 4700 block of W. 136th St. was first reported around 8:45 a.m.

Several dozen firefighters are battling the fire but had largely moved into defensive mode, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Law enforcement and hazardous materials crews were also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.