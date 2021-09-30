Crews battle large structure fire in El Sereno

Crews are battling a large structure fire in El Sereno Thursday afternoon. Sky5 is overhead.

The blaze at the large one-story commercial building at 4900 E. Alhambra Ave. started around 5:20 p.m. with fire going through the roof, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

There were 84 LAFD personnel assigned to fight the fire, dubbed the Alhambra Fire, in defensive operations, as it escalated to greater alarm status.

Sky5 was overhead around 5:40 p.m. as black smoke could be seen billowing into the air and intense orange flames overtook the warehouse.

At least seven fire trucks could be seen surrounding the structure, dowsing water over the flames.

Firefighters were also working Thursday to put out a massive blaze burning out of control outside a warehouse in Carson. Some 200 firefighters were on scene battling that greater-alarm fire as of 4:45 p.m., including some L.A. city firefighters, officials said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.