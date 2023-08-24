Crews battled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in South Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The fire ignited in a structure near the 7100 block of Avalon Boulevard around 5:40 p.m.

Flames can be seen burning through the roof with nearby structures threatened, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky5 video shows heavy smoke covering the area as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. The building’s roof also appeared to have been completely damaged or collapsed. The structure contained materials of some kind, but it’s unclear what the contents consisted of.

Crews battled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in South Los Angeles on August 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews battled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in South Los Angeles on August 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews battled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in South Los Angeles on August 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews battled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in South Los Angeles on August 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews battled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in South Los Angeles on August 24, 2023. (KTLA)

It’s unclear what caused the flames to ignite.

Details remain limited and this story will be updated.