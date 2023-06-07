A commercial building was engulfed in flames at one point during what crews called a major emergency structure fire in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the two-story commercial building in the 1700 block of Sichel Street.

Arriving firefighters found the building engulfed in flames and declared it a major emergency structure fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

More than 100 firefighters went into defensive mode and managed to keep the blaze from spreading to a second building.

The flames gutted the 13,500-square-foot building that was being used for storage.

Crews managed to gain control of the situation and declared it a knockdown around 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There did not appear to be any injuries as a result of the fire.