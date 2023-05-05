Firefighters battled a massive house fire in Echo Park late Friday night.

The single-family home on the 1200 block of West Court Street was seen completely engulfed in flames as fire crews worked to knock down the blaze.

Sky5 video showed heavy plumes of dark smoke billowing out into the night sky. Some neighbors were seen attempting to douse the flames with their hose lines before firefighters arrived.

A “for sale” sign is posted in front of the home which was unoccupied when the blaze ignited.

Los Angeles firefighters battled a massive house fire in Echo Park on May 5, 2023. (KTLA)

No other nearby buildings were damaged, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The estimated cost of damages is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.