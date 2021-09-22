Crews battle small brush fire in Chatsworth; no evacuations ordered

Smoke rises from a hillside in Chatsworth while crews battle a fire on Sept. 22, 2021. (KTLA)

Los Angeles firefighters were battling a blaze that broke out near the Chatsworth Park South Recreation Center Wednesday.

Crews responded on the ground and in the air just before 4 p.m. to flames reported in the 22500 block of West Jeffrey Mark Court, the L.A. Fire Department said in an alert.

As of about 4:30 p.m., the fire covered 3 acres in light-to-medium brush, while winds in the area were only about 4 mph, fire officials said.

The blaze was spreading uphill toward the east, but no structures were threatened and no evacuations ordered, the fire department said.

Ventura County firefighters have also responded to the scene, according to LAFD.

The National Weather Service had warned critical fire weather would linger in the area through Wednesday due to high temperatures coupled with gusty winds and low humidity.

The temperature near the fire Wednesday afternoon was 92 degrees, while relative humidity was 24-28%, NWS said.

Very Warm temperatures and elevated fire conditions will continue through today for the valleys & mtns. Use caution recreating and working outdoors! #CAwx #SOCal pic.twitter.com/dRWA8Lm48C — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 22, 2021