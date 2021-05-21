Crews battle small brush fires sending smoke across 110 Fwy in Elysian Park

A brush fire burns along the 110 Freeway in Elysian Park on May 21, 2021. (KTLA)

Multiple small brush fires were burning in Elysian Park Friday, shrouding the Arroyo Seco Parkway in smoke, firefighters said.

The first blaze was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on Radio Hill, and the other shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of the northbound 110 Freeway and Stadium Way, according to alerts from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Each was initially estimated to cover less than an acre, and there were no immediate threats to residences or evacuations ordered.

The fire on Radio Hill, being dubbed the Broadway Fire, could potentially threaten critical communications infrastructure, LAFD said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed crews were working to attack multiple spot fires in the area both in the air and on the ground.

The cause of the fires was not immediately known.

No further details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.