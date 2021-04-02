Crews battle structure fire in Pacoima

Crews were battling a structure fire in Pacoima on Friday evening.

A one-story row of vacant commercial units on the 10200 block of San Fernando Road were engulfed in the flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No other structures were exposed, the department said.

Sky5 was overhead just after 7:30 p.m. as firefighters worked to put out flames that appeared to be on the roof of the structure.

The blaze was burning about four miles away from Whiteman Airport.

