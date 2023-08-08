Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm structure fire in a Redondo Beach neighborhood on Tuesday.

While it’s unclear what started the blaze, crews with the Redondo Beach Fire Department, as well as officers with the Redondo Beach Police Department, responded to the scene located on Kingsdale Avenue, south of Artesia Boulevard.

“There are power lines down and several adjacent streets are blocked,” Redondo PD said, adding that those in the area should use alternate routes.

Video posted to the Citizen App showed heavy black smoke and flames coming from the structure. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a charred and burnt-out structure as firefighters continued to spray water on it and douse adjacent buildings.

Footage posted to the Citizen App on Aug. 8, 2023, shows a structure fire in a residential area of Redondo Beach. (Citizen app)

Crews with RBFD extinguish a structure fire in a residential area of Redondo Beach on Aug. 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities have yet to provide any information on the cause of the fire. So far, no injuries have been reported.