Crews battle structure fire in Van Nuys

Crews were battling a structure fire in Van Nuys Friday evening.

Sky5 was overhead the blaze, which was dubbed the Haskell Fire, around 7:55 p.m., as heavy smoke could be seen billowing over the row of commercial businesses in the area of Haskell Avenue and Strathern Street.

A total of 90 fire personnel were working to put out the greater alarm fire, in an “active offensive battle” against heavy flames in a few of the centrally located businesses, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Twenty minutes after the first crews arrived, there was structural compromise reported in the roof of two of the centrally located units. This led crews to adopt a “hybrid defensive tactic,” according to LAFD.

The are 12 one-story units on the 25,907 square-foot row of commercial occupancies built in 1957, the department said. The building reportedly had no attic, LAFD said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.