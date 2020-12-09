Crews battle 2 wind-driven brush fires in Ventura

Firefighters were working to put out a pair of brush fires in Ventura Tuesday evening, at least one of which was moving quickly and threatening structures.

The Perkin Fire spread to about 20 acres after breaking out around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 3270 Perkin Ave., near the Buenaventura Golf Course, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The location is also near the 101 Freeway, and heavy traffic delays were expected, officials said.

The second incident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. at 300 W. Main St., near the Ventura Pier. Further details on that fire were not immediately available.

Sheriff’s officials were working to move homeless people in the area of the Perkin Fire to safety, the fire department said.

A red flag warning remains in effect for Ventura, and several other parts of Southern California, through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, the winds fanned the Cornell Fire in Santa Paula to at least 174 acres after the blaze was sparked by downed tree that fell onto a power line.

#PerkinFire; FF’s are on scene of a 20 acre brush fire with a rapid rate of spread being pushed by the wind. @VENTURASHERIFF has been requested to assisted with evacs of the homeless. @VCFD #vcfd pic.twitter.com/Go0kwwdqQE — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 9, 2020