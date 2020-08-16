Crews battling 75-acre brush fire at Malibu Creek State Park area

Smoke rises over a brush fire near Las Virgenes Road on Aug. 16, 2020. (Matt Phillips/ KTLA)

Firefighters are battling a 75-acre brush fire that ignited in Malibu Creek State Park area Sunday afternoon.

The blaze, dubbed the Rock Pool Fire, was reported around 1:20 p.m. near 1925 Las Virgenes Rd.

The fire resulted in road closures along Mulholland Highway, from Las Virgenes to Kanan Dume roads. Malibu Canyon is also closed from Mulholland Highway to Civic Center Way, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

All camp sites at the park were evacuated, the department said.

Just before 2 p.m., the fire had consumed about 2 acres and was no threat no any area structures, according to a the city of Malibu alert.

It was pushing up steep terrain, with local temperatures around 88 F to 90 F and winds gusting at 20-25 mph in the area, the National Weather Service said.

By 3:50 p.m., firefighters had managed to stop the fire’s forward progress at 75 acres, according to Melanie Flores of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The fire was tearing through the brush in Malibu as a heat wave gripped the region and fire crews battled the Lake Fire, a blaze that has burned at least 28 square miles in the Lake Hughes area, destroyed 33 buildings and was just 12% contained as of Sunday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

