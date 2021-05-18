Forward progress stopped in 300-acre Davis Fire in Moreno Valley

The Davis Fire burns in Moreno Valley on May 18, 2021, in a photo released by the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters were working to contain a brush fire that broke out and quickly spread to 300 acres at the southeast end of Moreno Valley Tuesday, officials said.

Dubbed the Davis Fire, the blaze started around 1:20 p.m. as two fires measuring about 5 acres that were burning near each other at the northeast end of the Lake Perris State Recreation Area, where Theodore Street turns into Davis Road, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The fire covered 75 acres by 2:15 p.m., and 300 acres by 3 p.m. It was 5% contained, firefighters said.

But as of 3:15 p.m., crews had been successful in halting the flames’ forward progress, authorities said.

There were no immediate evacuation orders, and no injuries had been reported, according to fire officials.

However, Gilman Springs Road was closed until further notice, the Fire Department said.

About 75 crew members were working to attack the blaze both on the ground and from the air.

Temperatures in the area were expected to reach around 78 degrees Tuesday in the area of the fire, according to the National Weather Service. There were no wind warnings or advisories in place.

Wildland Fire: rpt@1:22 p.m. Davis Rd. X Theodore St. Moreno Valley. Two – 5 acre fires in close proximity, burning at a moderate rate of spread. No evacuations or injuries reported. Multiple air and ground resources on scene. #DavisFire pic.twitter.com/aLWjEM2t0I — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 18, 2021

#DavisFire [UPDATE] The fire is approximately 75 acres and 5% contained. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 18, 2021