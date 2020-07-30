Crews battling blaze at abandoned school building in San Bernardino

An abandoned school structure in San Bernardino was on fire Wednesday night, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street around 10 p.m., where an abandoned single-story school was filled with heavy smoke and fire, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a tweet. Crews requested a 3rd alarm around 11:15 p.m.

A part of the roof collapsed, the department said, and firefighters switched to a defensive strategy to save a portion of the building.

Crews in fire trucks were working to stop lateral spread as heavy winds in the area were contributing to the spread of the fire.

One firefighter had minor injuries, according to the department. Eleven fire engines, three trucks, three chief officers and 46 firefighters were at the scene around 11 p.m.

7th Street was closed off to public access.

Information on what caused the fire was not yet available.

San Bernardino (Update): BC124 assumed 8th st IC BC126 Ops. 3rd alarm requested. 1 minor FF injury reported. Non transport. Fire continues to spread laterally though the board up structure. An operational retreat was conducted. Exterior Def attack is in place. 📸 @FirePhotoGirl pic.twitter.com/e6WX2awJs0 — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 30, 2020