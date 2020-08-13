Ranch Fire: 500-acre blaze breaks out near homes in Azusa, forcing evacuations

Mandatory evacuations were ordered after a wildfire erupted and quickly spread to 500 acres in Azusa Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Crews were at the scene, near the corner of San Gabriel Canyon and Ranch roads, by 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was assisting Angeles National Forest firefighters. The location is near the San Gabriel Canyon Gateway Center.

Dubbed the Ranch Fire, the flames were initially reported to cover about 2 acres but erupted to 500 acres by 4 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., all Mountain Cove residents south of Highwood Court were ordered to evacuate.

At 3:45 p.m., the mandatory evacuations extended to Mountain Cove residents north and west of Turning Leaf and Boulder Ridge.

Residents north of Highwood Court were under a voluntary evacuation order.

Though a hillside behind homes in the area was charred, it appeared firefighters had been able to protect the homes as Sky5 was above the scene around 4 p.m.

Aerial units were being used to drop water in the area, and hand crews were also seen working above the neighborhood.

The blaze is among several burning in Southern California Thursday amid scorching temperatures that brought dangerous fire conditions to the region.

The largest, the Lake Fire, had consumed at least 10,500 acres and destroyed three structures in the Lake Hughes area. It was 0% contained.

L.A. County firefighters also responded to brush fires in El Monte and West Covina Thursday, the latter of which was moving toward homes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

**UPDATE** The #RanchFire is now 500 acres. Structure protection is in place. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 13, 2020