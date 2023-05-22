Authorities in Riverside County have issued evacuation orders as they work to contain a wildfire that broke out just west of San Jacinto, authorities announced Monday.

Firefighters responded to reports of the 10-acre blaze, located near the Ramona Expressway and Warren Road, just after 2 p.m.

So far, the fire is burning at a “moderate rate of spread,” fire officials said. Additional crews and firefighting aircraft have also been requested. Crews have so far been unable to contain the blaze.

Video of the vegetation fire shows heavy, white smoke settling over hills in the area.

Crews with Riverside County Fire Department battle a blaze in vegetation west of San Jacinto in Riverside County May 22, 2023. (Cal Fire Riverside)

The Riverside County Fire Department has issued evacuation orders for the following areas:

South of Upperline Avenue

West of of Warren Road

North of Cottonwood Avenue

East of Beech Street

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:

North of Esplanade Avenue

South of Cottonwood Avenue

Temperatures near San Jacinto are in the high 80’s, with winds gusting at 10-12 miles per hour. The National Weather Service forecasts a low temp of 56 degrees later this evening.

Officials have no provided any information on the possible cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTLA for the latest updates.