Firefighters in Riverside County were battling a vegetation fire that broke out in the Santa Ana River bottom Tuesday night in Eastvale.

Crews with the Riverside County Fire Department responded to reports of the Cobble Fire, located 7700 block of Cobble Creek Drive, just before 9 p.m., authorities said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed heavy flames and smoke as the blaze burned through heavy thick brush.

Aerial footage from Sky5 shows flames burning through heavy vegetation in the Santa Ana River bed in Eastvale May 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Riverside County Fire crews on the scene of the Cobble Fire in Eastvale May 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Just after 10 p.m., authorities estimated that the fire had burned around five to seven acres. It is unclear if crews have been able to contain the fire at all.

So far, no evacuations have been ordered and no injuries were reported.