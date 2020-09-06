Crews battling El Dorado Fire face hot, dry conditions as Yucaipa-area residents remain under evacuation orders

Sunday’s forecast presents a challenge for crews battling a wildfire for the second day in the Yucaipa area of San Bernardino County.

“Today’s weather is a concern as it’s predicted to be the hottest day of the heatwave,” officials with the San Bernardino National Forest said. “The vegetation is also extremely dry.”

The flames quickly spread after erupting at El Dorado Ranch Park on Saturday morning, forcing evacuation orders in the area.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts on the San Bernardino County website. The Red Cross has set up a reception site at the Yucaipa Community Center.

As of Sunday, the so-called El Dorado Fire has burned about 2,727 acres and was 5% contained. The following communities remain under evacuation orders:

Oak Glen (partial, see road closures)

Mountain Home Village

Forest Falls

a portion of North Bench Yucaipa (east of Jefferson Street, North of Oak Glen Road, south of Yucaipa Ridge and west of the community of Oak Glen)

Meanwhile, the following area is under an evacuation warning:

North Bench Yucaipa (west of Jefferson Street, north of Oak Glen Road, east of Bryant Street, south of the Yucaipa Ridge)

Road closures include:

Highway 38 at Bryant Street in Yucaipa and the community of Angelus Oaks

Oak Glen Road between Pine Bench Road and Cherry Croft Drive

soft closure on Highway 38 at Lake Williams Drive (south of Big Bear)

Officials also shut down the following recreation areas:

San Gorgonio Wilderness trails and trailheads: Vivian Creek, Momyer, San Bernardino Peak

Other trails: Big Falls, Oak Glen Divide, Wilson Creek

Picnic areas: Falls and Thurman Flats

General areas: Yucaipa Ridge, Mill Creek drainage and off-trail areas of the San Gorgonio Wilderness south of the San Bernardino Peak Divide Trail

The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding, officials said. Authorities have not reported any injuries.

The flames ignited as Southern California entered the Labor Day weekend in record-breaking heat, with Yucaipa recording 108 degrees at the start of the fire.

Two other fires exploded elsewhere in the state on Saturday: the Valley Fire, which has charred at least 4,000 acres in San Diego County, and the Creek Fire, which trapped campers in the Sierra National Forest.

Forecasters predict even hotter temperatures in parts of California on Sunday before conditions cool down slightly on Monday.

It's 4 am and our office temp is up to 83. It's going to be hot again today. Really hot. Even slightly hotter than yesterday in some places. Expect basically everywhere except the coast to break their daily high temp record. GO HOME, RIDGE. NOBODY WANTS YOU HERE. 🥵😭 #cawx pic.twitter.com/8DnnQaqSY9 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 6, 2020