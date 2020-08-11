Crews battling fire at downtown L.A. storage facility that was being demolished

Crews are battling a blaze that broke out Tuesday at a two-story cold storage facility that is under demolition in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire was reported at 1581 E. Industrial St. around 11:50 a.m. and the incident was escalated to “major Emergency” status, with 117 firefighters responding to battle the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD officials say crews were in defensive mode, battling heavy fire.

One worker was rescued from the site, according to the department. “No other persons known to be in peril,” LAFD said in an alert.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed thick grey smoke billowing from the roof of the structure.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze and no further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

