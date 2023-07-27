Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were battling a large commercial fire Thursday evening in South El Monte.

Firefighters responded to the 9700 block of E. Alpaca Street at around 6:20 p.m., county fire officials told KTLA.

At the scene, crews found heavy fire in the sprawling commercial building.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the structure. Firefighters could be seen on the roof of adjacent buildings fighting the flames.

Crews with L.A. County Fire battle a large structure fire on July 27, 2023. (KTLA)

At around 7:04 pm., when Sky5 had to leave the scene, crews appeared to be gaining the upper hand on the blaze, KTLA 5’s Gil Leyvas reported.

So far no injuries have been reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.