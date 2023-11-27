Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were responding to a Hacienda Heights neighborhood after reports of a large sinkhole forming due to a possible water main break Monday, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Calls about the sinkhole, located in the area of East Edgeridge and East Tamarix drives, came into the fire department at around 6:25 p.m.

L.A. County first responders on the scene of a water main burst in Hacienda Heights on Nov. 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Video of the scene captured by Sky5 showed a heavy flow of water and mud in the 2300 block of Avocado Terrace with at least one home reportedly evacuated as a result of the burst pipe.

A sheriff’s vehicle was also seen stopped in the roadway as water and debris flowed down the street.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works were also on the scene working to stop the flow of water.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTLA for additional updates.