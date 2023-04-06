Firefighters were battling a tree fire that spread to a two-story residential structure Thursday night in Westlake, authorities announced.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the blaze, located in the 1500 block of West Cambria Street, just before 8:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy flames could be seen coming out of the structure’s attic, LAFD said. Additional firefighters were requested while crews were in defensive mode.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large presence of firefighters on the scene, as well as Los Angeles police detaining a person for an unknown reason.

Firefighters and flames seen at a residential structure in Westlake on April 6, 2023. (On Scene TV)

Flames seen at a residential structure in Westlake on April 6, 2023. (Citizen App)

Fire crews on the scene of a Westlake area residential structure fire on April 6, 2023. (KTLA)

Flames and smoke seen coming from a residential structure blaze in Westlake on April 6, 2023. (KTLA)

Officers with LAPD seen detaining a person for at the Westlake area fire for an unreason on April 6, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews were able to prevent flames in the attic of the structure from igniting any of the first floor units. It took 74 firefighters a little less than an hour to extinguish the flames.

Approximately 37 will be displaced as a result of the fire, LAFD said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.