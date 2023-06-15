Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were battling a greater alarm blaze, dubbed the “Crocker Fire,” at a one-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, located at 832 S. San Pedro St., at around 9:41 p.m. where flames were seen burning through the structure’s roof, LAFD said, adding that crews had initially taken a defensive position with the fire, fighting it from the perimeter.

At around 10:28 p.m., firefighters made some headway into the building and were fighting the blaze from an offensive position, according to KTLA’s Sky5 reporter Gil Leyvas.

Officials said that 114 LAFD crew members were assigned to the blaze where at least three units in the complex were showing heavy flames.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large presence of first responders at the scene. While they attempted to extinguish the blaze from a portion of the structure’s roof, firefighters also worked to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby structures.

By about 10:40 p.m., the 114 firefighters assigned to the greater alarm blaze started to get the flames under control.

L.A. firefighters battle a greater alarm structure fire in downtown on June 15, 2023. (KTLA)

The cause of the fire is under investigation. So far, no injuries have been reported.