Crews burning off unexploded fireworks at Ontario blast site

Experts began burning off unexploded fireworks in an Ontario neighborhood rocked this week by explosions that left two people dead.

Controlled burns began Wednesday evening and the city of Ontario tweeted that they would continue until all hazardous materials are destroyed.

Regional air quality officials advised that neighborhoods directly downwind might experience unhealthy air quality at times through Thursday.

The explosion of a large cache of fireworks Tuesday rained debris down over a wide area and dozens of residents were evacuated.

Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said that the coroner’s office had not yet identified the bodies found in the backyard of the property where the blasts began.

However, two men associated with the property were reported missing and been identified as 38-year-old Alex Paez and 20-year-old Cesar Paez. While Lorenz did not officially confirm them as the two people killed, but a GoFundMe page created by a family member describes the pair as cousins who died in the massive blaze.

Several homes in the area remained evacuated Thursday morning.

A family whose dog hid after hearing the explosions Tuesday was not able to get their pet out when the home was evacuated.

They were reunited with Junior the Chihuahua mix on Thursday thanks to help from Ontario police officers.