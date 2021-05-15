Crews continue battling Pacific Palisades brush fire that scorched at least 100 acres

Alongside water-dropping helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, more than 110 firefighters continued to battle a brush fire that has scorched at least 100 acres of steep terrain in Pacific Palisades on Saturday.
The blaze was first reported around 10 p.m. on Friday in a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.
About 60 LAFD firefighters were initially assigned to the incident, along with help from the L.A. County Fire Department.
The battle continued overnight, but by 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dealing with a significant flare-up, which created a large plume of smoke visible from miles away, according to LAFD.
Fire officials said the fire crossed a control line and grew but no injuries have been reported and there were no reports of structures threatened.
With the blaze burning in terrain that is “very steep and extremely difficult to navigate,” the bulk of the firefighting is being done by air, according to LAFD.
No evacuations have been put in place yet as of 5:50 p.m., but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that residents in the area along Cheney Ranch Road and in the community of Entrada should be prepared to evacuate.
