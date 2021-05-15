Crews continue battling Pacific Palisades brush fire that scorched at least 100 acres

Alongside water-dropping helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, more than 110 firefighters continued to battle a brush fire that has scorched at least 100 acres of steep terrain in Pacific Palisades on Saturday.

The blaze was first reported around 10 p.m. on Friday in a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

About 60 LAFD firefighters were initially assigned to the incident, along with help from the L.A. County Fire Department.

The battle continued overnight, but by 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dealing with a significant flare-up, which created a large plume of smoke visible from miles away, according to LAFD.

MUTUAL AID-BRUSH FIRE | #PacificPalisades | 115 #LACoFD FFs are responding in the air via @LACoFireAirOps water dropping helicopters and on the ground to assist @LAFD and @CAL_FIRE with the #PalisadesIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 15, 2021

Fire officials said the fire crossed a control line and grew but no injuries have been reported and there were no reports of structures threatened.

With the blaze burning in terrain that is “very steep and extremely difficult to navigate,” the bulk of the firefighting is being done by air, according to LAFD.

No evacuations have been put in place yet as of 5:50 p.m., but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that residents in the area along Cheney Ranch Road and in the community of Entrada should be prepared to evacuate.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Due to the #palisadesFire, we are preparing to evacuate zone 4 Topanga (Cheney ranch road and community of Entrada). LA CITY AND LACO FIRE are working to stop forward progress in Topanga. https://t.co/iFLHAPddKy — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) May 16, 2021

#PalisadesFire (#Topanga, LA County)



Air Ops now reporting 100 acres, potential for 500+ acres, spotting in front of itself. Active structure threat. Additional aircraft is being requested due to difficult access for ground crews, and threat to life and property. pic.twitter.com/AHziaZg1ew — SoCal Air Operations (@SocalAirOps) May 15, 2021

#PalisadesFire (#Topanga, LA)



No update on acreage at this time. Still have an active structure threat to the North. Air Attack with two large air tankers are now on scene with four additional air tankers en route. *Evacuation for Zone 4 (Cheney Ranch Rd & Community of Entrada)* pic.twitter.com/4ezy5DPA7M — SoCal Air Operations (@SocalAirOps) May 16, 2021