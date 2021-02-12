Crews extinguish fire at vacant house in Watts

Firefighters were able to put out a blaze that broke out at a vacant house in Watts Friday night.

Crews responded at about 10:15 p.m. to the boarded-up home in the 1600 block of East 108th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the one-story home as a spot fire burned in the yard when Sky5 arrived above the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Some stubborn flames were seen on the building’s roofline.

About 20 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, executing a “coordinated attack” that extinguished the blaze in 17 minutes, LAFD said.

When crews searched the home, they say they found no one inside. No injuries were reported.