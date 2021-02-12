Crews extinguish fire at vacant house in Watts

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters were able to put out a blaze that broke out at a vacant house in Watts Friday night.

Crews responded at about 10:15 p.m. to the boarded-up home in the 1600 block of East 108th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the one-story home as a spot fire burned in the yard when Sky5 arrived above the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Some stubborn flames were seen on the building’s roofline.

About 20 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, executing a “coordinated attack” that extinguished the blaze in 17 minutes, LAFD said.

When crews searched the home, they say they found no one inside. No injuries were reported.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News