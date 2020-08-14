Crews increase containment on 11,637-acre Lake Fire burning in Angeles National Forest

Firefighters increased containment overnight on the Lake Fire, which has burned thousands of acres and continues to threaten homes since erupting Wednesday in the Angeles National Forest.

The blaze had scorched 11,637 acres and was 12% contained as of 8 a.m. Friday.

Evacuation orders are still in place in Lake Hughes and surrounding areas. Updates on evacuation orders and road closures can be found on the Forest Service’s Inciweb Information Page.

Evacuation shelters have been set up at Highland High School located at 39055 25th St. West in Palmdale, and at the Castaic Sports Complex at 31230 Castaic Road in Castaic.

Assessment teams are working to determine the number of structures damaged in the fire. As of Thursday, at least three structures had been destroyed.

More than 1,100 firefighting personnel from the Angeles National Forest and Los Angeles County Fire Department are working together to battle the blaze.

Crews will be faced with an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Monday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to approach 100 degrees near Lake Hughes.

The Lake Fire was first reported about 3:30 p.m. near Lake Hughes just north of Warm Springs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.