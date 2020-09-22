Crews increase containment on 170-square-mile Bobcat Fire; Mt. Wilson remains threatened

Fire crews increased containment overnight on the massive Bobcat Fire, which continues to grow in the Angeles National Forest.

Containment on the blaze increased from 13% Monday night to 17% Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s incident website.

The Bobcat Fire, which has been burning for nearly three weeks, has scorched 109,271 acres, or roughly 170 square miles.

More than 1,500 firefighting personnel are at the scene battling the blaze, but officials say there is still a critical need for more resources.

The fire continues to threaten the Mount Wilson area as well as infrastructure near State Route 2 and several foothill communities. Crews plan to spend Tuesday focusing on structure protection.

About 1,000 homes were threatened as of Monday night, according to the Forest Service. Evacuation orders were issued for residents south and west of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, east of Angeles Forest Highway and north of Angeles Crest Highway.

A list of evacuation orders and warnings can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7152/56496/.

Over the weekend, the fire destroyed the nature center at Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area. Some homes were also destroyed in the Antelope Valley.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to keep a smoke advisory in place over the region due to the Bobcat Fire, as well as the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino Mountains and the Snow Fire in the San Jacinto Wilderness.

The cause of the Bobcat Fire, which started on Sept. 6, is still under investigation.

Air Quality Forecast (Tuesday, September 22nd): https://t.co/szsyGAFunD

🏖 Coastal: Good -to- Moderate

🏙 LA: Moderate

🌅 OC: Moderate

🌄 Inland Empire: Good -to- Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

🌴 Coachella Valley: Moderate pic.twitter.com/hWRHLQRdad — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) September 22, 2020