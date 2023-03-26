Fire crews in Orange County knocked down a three-alarm blaze at a commercial structure Sunday, authorities announced.

It’s unclear when exactly the fire, located in the 2200 block of South Susan Street, in Santa Ana started, but when crews with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived at the scene flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Crews also had to deal with downed wires until teams with Southern California Edison arrived at the scene.

An OFCA Hazardous Materials Response Team, along with Huntington Beach Fire Department also responded to the fire to evaluate any potential hazardous materials that might have been present in the industrial building, authorities said.

Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority battled a 3-alarm fire in a commercial structure in Santa Ana Mar. 26, 2023. (OnScene TV)

In all, it took firefighters little more than an hour to get the blaze knocked down. There were no reports of injury to fire crews or civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation.