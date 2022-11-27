Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a blaze in a two-story, multi-family residential building Sunday morning in Irvine.

The fire, according to officials, was in the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue. Residents in the building smelled smoke at around 4 a.m. and called 911.

Video from the incident showed heavy flames shooting out of the roof the structure.

“A Mayday was declared during the incident when a (firefighter) was knocked to the floor by heavy, wet ceiling debris w/potential need for immediate help. The (firefighter) was able to stand up & exit,” OCFA tweeted.

All residents in the building were able to safely escape the fire, officials said.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in just under 90 minutes. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.