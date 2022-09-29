A small brushfire broke out Thursday in the Hollywood Hills above the 3400 block of Barham Boulevard and just north of the 101 Freeway.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire at around 6:19 p.m.

Video from Sky5 captured smoke and fire coming from the hillside above nearby apartment complexes, with the fire burning in light to medium vegetation in a light wind. Firefighters could also be seen pulling a hose up the steep hillside.

It took crews about 40 minutes to surround and extinguish the blaze, which was kept to less than a quarter acre, LAFD tweeted.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the brushfire is under investigation.