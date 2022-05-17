Crews put out a blaze in the Sylmar area Tuesday evening.

The brush fire burned less that 1 acre in the area of 12300 North Laurel Canyon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

There was light-to-medium brush burning in an area with light wind, according to the Fire Department.

No structures were threatened and there were no reported injuries, LAFD said.

Sky5 was overhead around 6:30 p.m. as crews appeared to have put out the flames. Crews were to remain on scene to fortify perimeter lines and eliminate hot spots and smoldering material within the burn, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.