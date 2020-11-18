Crews quickly douse brush fire near Hansen Dam in Lake View Terrace

Firefighters quickly gained the upper hand on a brush fire that broke out near Hansen Dam in the Lake View Terrace neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported about 4 a.m. near the intersection of Osborne Street and Foothill Boulevard, according to a news alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Multiple water-dropping helicopters were sent to the scene to assist ground crews battling the blaze.

Traffic on the nearby 210 Freeway did not appear to be impacted.

All forward progress on the fire had been stopped by about 5 a.m.

The fire, which had burned about 1 acre, was nearly 100% contained, according to the Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported and no structures were damaged.