Crews quickly put out brush fire that sparked near homes in Monterey Park

A hillside smolders following a brush fire that erupted near homes in Monterey Park on June 9, 2020. (KTLA)

A wildfire that broke out behind hillside residences in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon was swiftly extinguished by firefighters.

Crews were at the scene by 4:15 p.m. after flames were reported near the 2000 block of West Abajo Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It’s unclear when exactly the sparked.

The flames covered at least 2 acres, burning uphill toward the homes. But firefighters were able to quickly gain the upper hand, and the blaze was extinguished by 4:25 p.m.

The fire’s cause was under investigation. It erupted amid record-setting heat and dry winds across L.A. County.

Tomorrow will be hot again with dry, breezy conditions keeping elevated/near critical fire weather in the region. Temps will be cooler near the coast as winds become more westerly. Make a plan to stay cool and report any unattended wildfires! #cawx #caheat #firewx #socal #LAheat pic.twitter.com/tIfoXvtBb9 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 9, 2020