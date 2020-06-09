Crews quickly put out brush fire that sparked near homes in Monterey Park

A wildfire that broke out behind hillside residences in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon was swiftly extinguished by firefighters.
Crews were at the scene by 4:15 p.m. after flames were reported near the 2000 block of West Abajo Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It’s unclear when exactly the sparked.
The flames covered at least 2 acres, burning uphill toward the homes. But firefighters were able to quickly gain the upper hand, and the blaze was extinguished by 4:25 p.m.
The fire’s cause was under investigation. It erupted amid record-setting heat and dry winds across L.A. County.