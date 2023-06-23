Crews are working to rescue a dog trapped in a storm drain in Whittier Friday afternoon.

Authorities received calls about the trapped canine in a neighborhood on the 1500 block of South Delamare Drive around 4 p.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews have responded to the scene. A firefighter lowered himself into the drain for some time before returning above ground without the dog.

Crew members dropped a long dog harness into the sewer drain before asking a neighbor for a piece of rope to elongate the dog harness. It appears the dog may either be in a difficult position to reach or is uncooperative.

It’s unclear how the dog became trapped and whether it may be injured. The dog’s breed and size are also unknown.

Sky5 is overhead.