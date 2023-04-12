Crews are rescuing a downed paraglider with serious injuries in Riverside County on Wednesday night.
Firefighters responded to an area north of Soboba Road in unincorporated San Jacinto around 7:02 p.m.
The paraglider was trapped in an inaccessible area that required remote rescue equipment and additional resources, according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.
The paraglider was found about 4,000 feet up on a hillside among heavy brush, officials said.
Firefighters are carrying the injured person down the hill with an estimated journey time of four hours, authorities said.
A map of the approximate crash location shows the hillside is near Mt. San Jacinto College and Soboba Casino Resort.
It’s unclear what initially caused the paraglider to crash. The exact nature of the injuries sustained was not immediately known.
This developing story will be updated.