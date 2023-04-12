Crews are rescuing a downed paraglider with serious injuries in Riverside County on Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to an area north of Soboba Road in unincorporated San Jacinto around 7:02 p.m.

The paraglider was trapped in an inaccessible area that required remote rescue equipment and additional resources, according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.

The paraglider was found about 4,000 feet up on a hillside among heavy brush, officials said.

Firefighters are carrying the injured person down the hill with an estimated journey time of four hours, authorities said.

A map of the approximate crash location shows the hillside is near Mt. San Jacinto College and Soboba Casino Resort.

Map showing the location of a paraglider crash in San Jacinto on April 12, 2023. (CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department)

It’s unclear what initially caused the paraglider to crash. The exact nature of the injuries sustained was not immediately known.

This developing story will be updated.