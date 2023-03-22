Crews with the San Bernardino County Fire Department work to rescue animals trapped in mud at a farm in Muscoy Mar. 22, 2023 (SBCFD)

Crews with the San Bernardino County Fire Department on Wednesday worked to rescue more than a dozen farm animals trapped in deep mud after several days of heavy rains.

The rescue started shortly after 5 p.m. at a farm in Muscoy where the animals, including horses, cows and bulls, were stuck.

First responders were able to rescue several of the animals, but had to set up a “skid steer to clear a path to access the additional 11 animals,” officials said.

Video of the rescue showed fire personnel using the skid steer clear more mud from the area while crews dragged a cow to safety.

Nearly two hours later, while crews were working to move out the smaller animals, SBCFD said that all the large animals had been rescued and taken to Devore Animal Shelter by animal control where they would be evaluated by a veterinarian.