Los Angeles fire crews rescued 23-year-old homeless man who was in distress in the fast-moving Pacoima Wash Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 10:05 a.m. along the 10700 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, fire officials said in an alert.

The victim apparently fell into the wash where storm runoff a few inches deep was moving swiftly, and at one point was clinging to a concrete divider.

He was found in a tunnel about 2.5 miles away that allows the flood control channel to cross under surface streets and the 5 Freeway, fire officials detailed.

Rescuers used ropes and a raft to get him out, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

He transported to a hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and abrasions to his hands.

No further details have been released.

In their final update on the incident, the Fire Department stressed the dangers of storm water runoff:

“We’re grateful for the witnesses who promptly called 9-1-1, and did not attempt to perform a spontaneous rescue, which could have led to multiple victims and the loss of lives. Though our skies are now clear, storm drains and flood control channels remain life threatening, and we ask parents to make sure all household members are aware of the danger,” the alert read. “When it comes to fast moving floodwater, even that which is a few inches deep, the LAFD says ‘Stay Away and Stay Alive.'”