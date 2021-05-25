An apparent skydiver whose parachute became entangled in power lines about 30 feet off the ground in Lake Elsinore was taken to a hospital after being rescued Tuesday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. at Mission Trail and Vine Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The area is near a local skydiving center, though it’s unclear if that was where the person’s flight originated.

In addition to firefighters, Southern California Edison and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to help get the individual down.

Crews cut power lines and used a safety basket to get the person back on the ground a little more than an hour after the successful rescue started, the Fire Department tweeted.

He could be seen limping as firefighters helped the individual to an awaiting stretcher, video from the scene showed. Officials say the patient had minor injuries to lower extremities and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after being checked out at the scene.

The chute was safely removed from the power lines.

No further details were immediately released about the incident.

#MissionIC [UPDATE] Southern California Edison arrived on scene to cut the power to the lines and was able to safely bring the patient down with their bucket lift. pic.twitter.com/HDhovygIT3 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 25, 2021