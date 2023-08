A woman was rescued after falling off a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates on Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 11:50 a.m. near Paseo Del Mar and Palos Verdes Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victim apparently fell 40 to 50 feet off a cliff. Aerial video from Sky5 showed the victim being hoisted and flown into a helicopter to safety.

No further details about the incident have been released.