Emergency crews responded to a trail near the Hollywood sign to rescue a dog trapped in a wooded area on Thursday night.

Authorities say the 45-pound husky was walking with its owner and another dog on the Wonder View Trail when it somehow fell off the steep trailside.

The dog fell down quite a distance but did not appear to be seriously injured.

At one point, a good Samaritan hiker entered the dense brush area and attempted to grab the dog, but the husky ran away.

The dog was seen roaming around until it eventually climbed up a shallower part of the trailside and was greeted by rescue crews on higher ground.

Crews rescued a husky trapped in a wooded area near the Hollywood sign on March 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews rescued a husky trapped in a wooded area near the Hollywood sign on March 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Hiker attempts to rescue a husky trapped in a wooded area near the Hollywood sign on March 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews rescued a husky trapped in a wooded area near the Hollywood sign on March 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews rescued a husky trapped in a wooded area near the Hollywood sign on March 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews rescued a husky trapped in a wooded area near the Hollywood sign on March 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews rescued a husky trapped in a wooded area near the Hollywood sign on March 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews rescued a husky trapped in a wooded area near the Hollywood sign on March 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews rescued a husky trapped in a wooded area near the Hollywood sign on March 16, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews rescued a husky trapped in a wooded area near the Hollywood sign on March 16, 2023. (KTLA)

The husky was reunited with its owner and appears to be in good spirits, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky5 was overhead.