Crews are working to rescue two horses trapped under heavy brush in Palos Verdes on Friday.

The horses are stuck in a ravine near the 27100 block of Sunnyridge Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters received calls about the trapped horses around 2:41 p.m.

Video from Sky5 shows two people monitoring a brown and a black horse standing together with their heads buried under brush as they await further help.

The horses are located about 75 feet down a ridgeline with track homes nearby. It’s unknown how the horses became trapped in the first place, officials said.

Crews working to rescue two horses trapped under heavy brush in Palos Verdes on April 28, 2023. (KTLA)

Veterinarians and rescue crews are on their way to sedate the horses before removing them safely.

A hoist rescue may be required if the brush area is too thick and inaccessible.

Sky 5 is overhead. This developing story will be updated.