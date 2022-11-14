Emergency crews were called in Long Beach after what appeared to be a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning.

The discovery was first made near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:19 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be a body floating in the water below the bridge but officials have not confirmed that a body was found.

Multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge.

The bridge remained open to traffic as the investigation continued.

