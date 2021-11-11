Crews respond to 15-acre Middle Fire on Catalina Island

The Middle Fire is seen in a photo tweeted by the L.A. County Fire Department’s air unit on Nov. 11, 2021.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are responding to a brush fire on Catalina Island that has burned 15 acres Thursday afternoon.

The Middle Fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. in the Black Jack campground area of Avalon, according to the Fire Department’s incident page.

Helicopters with the department’s air operations unit were assisting firefighters and L.A. County lifeguards.

“In addition to water drops, we’ll transport firefighters and heavy equipment operators from the mainland,” a tweet from the air unit said.

The blaze comes during an unseasonably warm spell that also brought gusty winds and fire dangers. Winds were blowing about 10 mph in the area and had the potential to spread the fire, fire officials said.

No structures were being threatened and no injuries have been reported.

